Wild
McDavid scores in OT to lead Oilers past Coyotes 3-2
Connor McDavid remained on pace to set a career high for points for the third straight season — and kept the Edmonton Oilers on a roll, too.
Twins
Ichiro hitless as Mariners beat Yomiuri 6-4 in exhibition
Ichiro Suzuki's struggles at the plate have followed him to Japan.
Wild
Forsberg's goal leads Predators past Sharks 4-2
If the Nashville Predators have any designs about catching Winnipeg in the Central Division race, they know there's little margin for error down the stretch.
Gophers
Gophers hockey laments 'absolute travesty' of 'terrible' call in OT loss
The Gophers' Tyler Sheehy was called for hooking 31 seconds into overtime, and Notre Dame pounced for the goal and a berth in the Big Ten title game. The penalty drew the ire of Gophers players and coaches.
Gophers
Gophers advance to women's Frozen Four with 5-2 win over Princeton
Minnesota's second line of forwards - sisters Sarah Potomak and Amy Potomak, and Kelly Pannek — accounted for nine of the 11 total points scored by Gophers.