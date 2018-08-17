More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
ACLU sues Nobles County sheriff over detaining immigrants
"Scores" more individuals have been unlawfully detained, suit alleges
Local
Bible restaurant in Washington, D.C., wants 'manna' on the menu
The Bible refers to "manna'' from heaven, but what exactly is it?
Inspired
Northfield artist's diary recounts a brave life cut short at 21
Jennifer Bonner lived 21 years in Northfield, Minn., years filled with chaos, fear, bliss, love and art.
Local
Richard Sipe, national expert on clergy sex abuse, dies at 85
Richard Sipe, a former monk from St. John's Abbey in Minnesota, was one of the nation's foremost authorities on clergy sex abuse and a thorn…
Inspired
Robbinsdale woman travels to the world's poorest countries, bearing one simple gift
Ceallaigh Anderson Smart runs a charity with an unusual focus: traveling to impoverished countries to make photo portraits of people who don't have any pictures of their own.
