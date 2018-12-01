More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Roads snow-covered across much of southern Minnesota
Snowfall is expected to ebb Sunday, with the metro area getting 2 to 5 inches.
East Metro
Forest Lake pastor pens lutefisk eulogy, then puts tradition in ice
Pastor John Klawiter sat down last month to pen an obituary to be published in the community newspaper. This was no announcement of a…
Local
Minnesota briefs: Former Hotel Carlton in Rochester faces the wrecking ball
RochesterFormer Hotel Carlton faces wrecking ball A nearly 100-year-old city hotel a few blocks from the Mayo Clinic was scheduled to meet the wrecking ball…
Local
Fire destroys garage, 2 buses at longtime Marshall business
Southwest Coaches Inc., which employs 70 people, operates Marshall's school buses and offers charter tours and other travel services.
Local
Remains of Korean War serviceman from Willmar to be returned to Minnesota
The remains of Army Master Sgt. Carl H. Lindquist had been marked "Unknown" and buried in a Hawaii military cemetery.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.