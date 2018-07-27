More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
AP Interview: F1 rising star Leclerc talks about ambitions
When Charles Leclerc retired moments after the start of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, it was hard to picture him as Formula One's rising star.
Twins
Home plate umpire annoys Morrison after run-ins with Berrios, Rosario
Logan Morrison said umpire Doug Eddings is known as a "you've got to watch what you say" umpire, "and that's fine. … But what I saw today was not acceptable."
Sports
Former WWE pro wrestlers Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Lawler dead
Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for playing beloved villain Nikolai Volkoff, has died. His career spanned the better part of 40 years.
mlb
Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb apologizes for offensive tweets
Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, calling them "some stupid stuff."
Vikings
Wide receiver salary market looking better for Diggs
There are now 19 wideouts playing on contracts worth at least $10 million a season, and Diggs could put himself in position to be the 20th.
