National
Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute
Informed Choices is what its president describes as a "life-affirming" pregnancy center on the edge of downtown Gilroy in northern California.
National
Corinthian students will only see partial loan relief
The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned.
National
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as tumult engulfs his White House
President Donald Trump consumed Thursday morning's TV headlines with amusement. Reports of tumult in the administration were at a feverish pitch — even on his beloved Fox News — as the president reflected on the latest staff departures during an Oval Office conversation with Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff John Kelly.
National
Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault
Congress reacted Thursday to an Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on U.S. military bases by demanding the Defense and Justice departments explain…
National
The Latest: Georgia executes man dubbed 'stocking strangler'
The Latest on the scheduled execution of Georgia death row inmate Carlton Gary (all times local):
