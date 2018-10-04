More from Star Tribune
Women's pro hockey in Minnesota a 'dream come true' of excitement and uncertainty
When people ask former Gophers star Hannah Brandt about her pro hockey career, she has to remind herself that, yes, she will be earning a paycheck with the Minnesota Whitecaps
Sports
Turning 30 a reminder of the Timberwolves' Derrick Rose's past
Before Derrick Rose was a minimum-contract guard trying to resurrect his career with the Wolves … before he was undone by bad luck and worse…
Vikings
When Vikings visit Eagles, DeFilippo returns to native city
Over his first few months on the job as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, John DeFilippo diligently worked on developing his system around the skill-position pillars he inherited and learning the strengths and weaknesses of his new players.
Sports
Hartman to be inducted into Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame
Longtime Star Tribune columnist and WCCO radio personality Sid Hartman will join many athletes and coaches he covered in the revived Hall of Fame.
Wild
NBA returns just to say goodbye to Seattle's KeyArena
He was a kid at the time, all of 19 years old, about to conclude his first NBA season. He stood on the court in green and gold, waving his arms up and down, asking for more noise from the home crowd begging for another chance to see the home team play.
