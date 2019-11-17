More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Redick scores 26, Pelicans top reeling Warriors 108-100
J.J. Redick scored 26 points, hitting his sixth 3-pointer of the game from the left corner with 1:09 left, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Golden State Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night.
Motorsports
Harvick fails to rally overmatched Ford in NASCAR finale
Ford v Toyota flopped for the blue oval at the track.
Motorsports
Robert Hight wins 3rd NHRA Funny Car season title
Robert Hight raced to his third Funny Car season title and second in three years Sunday by advancing to the final round of the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals.
Vikings
Edelman's TD pass leads Patriots over Eagles 17-10
Julian Edelman's touchdown toss had Bill Belichick flashing a slight smile and cracking some jokes.
Vikings
Vikings overcome 20-0 deficit at half to beat Broncos 27-23
The Minnesota Vikings had barely moved the ball at all, when they gathered in a humbled locker room after an awful first half.