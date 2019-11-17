After Denver executed plays Minnesota hadn't seen before in the first half, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter says they needed to regroup after the first half on defense in order to overcome a 20-point deficit and hold the Broncos in the second half to win the game 27-23.

