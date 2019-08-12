More from Star Tribune
Minnesota Scene: High school coaches association to add 5 inductees
Five new members will be inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Oct. 12. The inductees are Fairmont cross-country…
Gophers
Still with Gophers, Kirk Ciarrocca hopes to use his entire bag of tricks on offense
P.J. Fleck's phone rang at 2 a.m. As any college coach will attest, a phone call in the middle of the night often causes a moment…
Twins
Santana homers in bottom of 9th, Indians top Red Sox 6-5
Carlos Santana homered leading off the ninth inning to send the Cleveland Indians to a 6-5 win over the fast-fading Boston Red Sox on Monday night and back into first-place in the AL Central.
Twins
Diamondbacks use 3 homers in 6th to rally past Rockies
Jake Lamb, Nick Ahmed and Carson Kelly homered during a four-run sixth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-6 victory over the reeling Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Twins
Pitching back-to-back days has been a bother for Twins' Taylor Rogers
The first-time closer has not been effective this season pitching with no rest.