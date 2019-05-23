More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Whitecaps re-sign All-Star Allie Thunstrom amid NWHL tensions
Other unionized players have vowed not to play next season, but Allie Thunstrom is back with the Whitecaps.
Motorsports
The Latest: IMS creates Miller Award for racing dedication
The Latest on Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (all times local):
Sports
Italian bid edges Swedish rival in 2026 Olympic host study
The Italian bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo looked stronger than the Stockholm-Are project in an IOC analysis of the candidates published Friday.
St. Paul
AD whose tenure mysteriously ended at Macalester is hired by Washington state college
Kim Chandler's departure nearly a year ago from the St. Paul school was abrupt.
Vikings
Staying sharp: Sack artist Donald fueled by Super Bowl loss
To stay a cut above the competition, Aaron Donald again trained this offseason by dodging knives.Fake blades, of course. But the results from the reaction…