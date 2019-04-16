More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Yanks beat Red Sox 8-0 in matchup of struggling AL East foes
James Paxton struck out 12 in his first stab at baseball's biggest rivalry, Red Sox ace Chris Sale found his fastball but not better results, and the New York Yankees three-hit Boston 8-0 on Tuesday night in the first game this season between the struggling AL East foes.
Golf
Masters' final round was most watched morning golf broadcast
An average of 10.8 million people watched the CBS coverage of the final round of the Masters as Tiger Woods got his first victory in a major in 11 years.
Twins
Arendao homers on 28th birthday, Rockies beat Padres 8-2
Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game — a two-run shot on his 28th birthday — and Jon Gray pitched seven strong innings for the Colorado Rockies, who beat the San Diego Padres 8-2 Tuesday night for a two-game sweep and their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Twins
Minor's 3-hitter is 1st career shutout, Rangers top Angels
Mike Minor got to finish what he started, something the lefty never got a chance to do for the Texas Rangers last season in his return to a rotation.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Cards decked by Yelich, Snell hurts toe at home
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:DECKED!Michael Wacha and the Cardinals will try to figure out a way to finally get Christian Yelich…