Wolves
Rockets advance to 2nd round with eyes on bigger goals
The Houston Rockets spent almost no time celebrating their first-round playoff series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Game 5 seen as a test of growth for Timberwolves
"We've grown a lot from the beginning to now," Wolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns said.
Wolves
Rockets pull away in second half of Game 5 to eliminate Wolves
The Rockets' 30-15 third quarter didn't approach the historic mark they hit in Game 4 but it was enough to take over a tight Game 5 and ride it to victory.
Wolves
Crawford looks back at Timberwolves' breakthrough season
An 18-year NBA veteran, Jamal Crawford discusses the Wolves' first playoff season since 2004 after a first-round elimination on Wednesday in Houston
Twins
LEADING OFF: Indians' Miller out, Cubs' Bryant could return
A look at what's happening around the majors today:AILINGCleveland reliever Andrew Miller could miss a few days because of a hamstring injury. The left-hander grabbed…
