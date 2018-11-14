More from Star Tribune
Target Field increasing security with revamped entry, adding grass area
The Twins, along with all of Major League Baseball, are moving slowly toward full NFL-level security. Most of the changes revolve around the Gate 34 entrance and main plaza.
Twins
Mets' deGrom gets Cy with record-low wins; Snell takes AL
After a season marred by narrow defeats, Jacob deGrom became a runaway winner.
Gophers
Williamson, No. 1 Duke rout Eastern Michigan 84-46
Zion Williamson tossed up an alley-oop lob for RJ Barrett, and on the next trip downcourt, Barrett returned the favor by setting up a dunk for Williamson.
Gophers
No. 18 Syracuse beats 20th-ranked Texas A&M 75-65
Tiana Mangakahia scored 26 points and No. 18 Syracuse beat 20th-ranked Texas A&M 75-65 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
No. 9. Maryland women romp over George Washington 69-30
Brianna Fraser scored 16 points, Taylor Mikesell added 13 and Kaila Charles had 12 as No. 9 Maryland cruised to a 69-30 win over George Washington on Wednesday night.
