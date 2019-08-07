More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Mexico City to hold Formula 1 race without public funds
Mexico City's mayor says a group of businessmen has resolved financing questions about this year's Formula One race in Mexico's capital. They're stepping in to contribute money the government no longer wants to devote to the race.
Golf
Woods rested, back not entirely ready for FedEx Cup playoffs
Tiger Woods is plenty rested going into the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Gophers
Clemson football flagged for 8 secondary NCAA violations
Clemson's national championship football program was flagged for eight secondary NCAA violations during a yearlong period from July 2018 through this past June.
Sports
Gophers WR tosses pitch, gets a surprise
Gophers receiver Clay Geary was the last of his four roommates to throw out first pitches at the Twins game Wednesday at Target Field. Little…
Sports
Tickets for Raiders-Packers game not selling well in Winnipeg
Did you know the Raiders are scheduled to play the Packers in a preseason game in two weeks in Winnipeg of all places.And it's Oakland…