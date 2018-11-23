More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Ogunbowale leads No. 1 Notre Dame to 82-64 win over Drake
Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and Jackie Young added 25 to help No. 1 Notre Dame beat Drake 82-64 in the Vancouver Showcase semifinal Friday night.
Wild
Atkinson scores again as Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs 4-2
Cam Atkinson is on quite a roll for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Wild
Compher's 2 short-handed goals lead Avs past Coyotes 5-1
J.T. Compher scored a pair of short-handed goals in his return after missing 16 games due to injury, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 Friday night.
Wolves
Knicks beat Pelicans, win consecutive games for first time
Emmanuel Mudiay scored a season-high 27 points, rookie Allonzo Trier had a career-high 25, and the New York Knicks rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-109 on Friday night.
Gophers
Keldon Johnson leads No. 10 Kentucky past Tenn. St., 77-62
Keldon Johnson had a big night for No. 10 Kentucky but was more concerned about the bottom line.
