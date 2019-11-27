More from Star Tribune
Golf
Jason Day withdraws from Presidents Cup with back injury
Jason Day has withdrawn from the Presidents Cup because of a back injury. International team captain Ernie Els replaced him with Byeong Hun An of South Korea two weeks before play begins.
Loons
Unai Emery fired as Arsenal manager after losing run
Arsenal fired Unai Emery on Friday following its worst run of form in 27 years, and 18 months after the Spaniard succeeded Arsene Wenger as manager of the Premier League club.
High Schools
Follow the Prep Bowl: Live video and game information
Minnesota's high school football championships open today with four games, featuring the Class 6A game for the state's biggest schools and Minneapolis North trying to end Caledonia's 67-game winning streak.
High Schools
Reusse: Caledonia's 67-game streak features a style more than hair
Traditions within Caledonia's football team run deep, from early mornings to tough practices to blond dye-jobs.
Wild
Flames coach apologizes for racist language toward black player
Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters acknowledged in a letter of apology on Wednesday that he used offensive language in dealing with a Nigerian-born player 10 years ago in the minors.