More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Lacrosse story lines: State churns out top college prospects
What to watch for this season, in the metro and outstate.
Sports
Boys' lacrosse teams, players to watch
Five teams and 12 players to keep an eye on this spring.
Sports
Girls' lacrosse teams, players to watch
Five teams and 12 players to keep an eye on this spring.
Wolves
Welcome back: Wolves outlast Denver in OT to clinch first playoffs spot since 2004
Andrew Wiggins made a pair of free throws late in OT to seal the Game 82 victory.
Wolves
Wolves reach playoffs for first time since 2004
The Timberwolves' 112-106 victory over Denver on the season's final night send them to a playoff series against top-seeded Houston while the Nuggets go home for the summer
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.