'Empire' actor charged with making false police report
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged Wednesday with making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said.
Mississippi woman pleads guilty in massive pharmacy fraud
A Mississippi woman charged in a fraud case that prosecutors say reaped more than $200 million from a federal military health insurer and others pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Armando Rodriguez, WWII vet who served 4 US presidents, dies
Armando M. Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant and World War II veteran who served in the administrations of four U.S. presidents while pressing for civil rights…
'Voice of the Minnesota Orchestra,' Mary Ann Feldman, 85, illuminated music for all
Mary Ann Feldman didn’t step onstage with an instrument or a baton. She commanded Orchestra Hall with words. For decades, Feldman gave smart, funny pre-concert…
Lawyer likens R. Kelly to Beethoven to explain studio move
R&B singer R. Kelly is moving out of his Chicago recording studio because a judge has stymied his creativity by barring him from working there overnight due to building-code violations, his lawyer said Wednesday.
