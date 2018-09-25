More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
What happened to Wolf 7263? 'CSI' meets field research in the Minnesota outdoors
Sometime in July, the radio collar of a wolf tagged No. 7263 triggered into mortality mode. It was time for Shannon Barber-Meyer, a research wildlife biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey, to get to work
Golf
Johnny Miller puzzled by losing records of Woods, Mickelson
Johnny Miller's first Ryder Cup overseas for NBC Sports was in 1993 at The Belfry, so long ago that Davis Love III was a Ryder Cup rookie who holed the cup-clinching putt for the Americans.
Twins
Assault charge against pitcher Roberto Osuna dropped
An assault charge against pitcher Roberto Osuna has been dropped.
Vikings
Vikings DE Griffen remains out with mental health trouble
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen remains away from the team indefinitely because of mental health trouble that boiled over the past week.
Vikings
Police: Griffen mentally struggling for weeks, banned by Vikings from practice
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was growing increasingly paranoid and feared someone was trying to kill him in the weeks and days before a series of troubling incidents.
