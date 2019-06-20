Chefs Gustavo Romero and Mike Brown are part of a culinary movement hoping to put bugs on the plates of Minnesotans, one bite at a time. The duo are preparing for an upcoming pop-up at the Travail Collective in Minneapolis.

