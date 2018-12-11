More from Star Tribune
Twins
Not 'sugarcoating' it: Buxton upset by lack of September call-up
After winning a Gold Glove with the Twins in 2017, Byron Buxton played with injuries in 2018 and spent much of the season at Class AAA Rochester.
Twins
AP source: McCutchen, Phillies agree to $50M, 3-year deal
A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract.
Vikings
DeFilippo fired by Vikings; QB coach promoted
Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was fired this morning by the Vikings. Quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski will replace him on an interim basis, and will be the team's fourth offensive coordinator since 2016.
MN United
Podcast: sports worth watching on TV; the Copa Libertadores
PodcastOne Sports Now hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg debate what sports to watch and how to count real fans, then tell the cautionary tale…
Vikings
Five things to know about interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski
A Philadelphia native, Kevin Stefanski played defensive back at Penn from 2000-2004. He played on teams that compiled a 42-7 record during those seasons and…
