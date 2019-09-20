More from Star Tribune
American Sofia Kenin wins Guangzhou WTA title over Stosur
American Sofia Kenin beat former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Guangzhou International on Saturday for her…
Twins
Struggling Royals look to end 4-game skid against Twins
Kansas City Royals (56-99, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (95-59, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Glenn…
Twins
Pirates look to break 7-game skid against Brewers
Pittsburgh Pirates (65-89, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-70, second in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: James Marvel…
MN United
Minnesota United FC takes on Portland following Quintero's 2-goal game
Minnesota United FC (14-10-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (13-13-4, eighth in the Western Conference)Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:55 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…
Sports
Fun & Games: Lyles wants to win, celebrate just like Bolt
The most promising signal that track and field remains in good hands even after Usain Bolt's retirement comes from a 22-year-old American named Noah Lyles…