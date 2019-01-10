More from Star Tribune
What we know about the Jayme Closs case
Patterson is held on murder and kidnapping charges after Jayme Closs, 13, was found alive in Gordon, Wis., Thursday. Here's what we know about the case so far.
The Latest: Sheriff says detectives talking to abducted teen
The Latest on a Wisconsin teenager who was found alive three months after disappearing following her parents' deaths (all times local):
Watch at 4 p.m.: The latest on Jayme Closs' return, arrest of suspect
Officials in Barron County, Wis., are holding a 4 p.m. news conference to provide more details on the arrest of a suspect and the case of Jayme Closs, who was found alive Thursday, three months after her parents were killed and she disappeared.
Jayme 'was taken against her will'
Authorities said Jayme Closs was abducted by 21-year-old Jake T. Patterson, who is being charged with 2 counts of murder and 1 count of kidnapping. He doesn't have a criminal record in Wisconsin.
