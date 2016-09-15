After breaking up with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones's "happily ever after" hasn't quite gone according to plan. Forty something and single again, she decides to focus on her job as top news producer and surround herself with old friends and new. For once, Bridget has everything completely under control. What could possibly go wrong?

