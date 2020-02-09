More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Morton regrets not trying to stop Astros from stealing signs
Two-time All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton says he regrets not doing anything to try to stop the Houston Astros from illegally stealing signs and relaying the information to their hitters during the team's 2017 World Series championship season.
Gophers
Minnesota Scene: Gophers go 3-2 in season-opening softball competition in Florida
The Gophers were shut out 7-0 by Kentucky on Sunday.
Gophers
No. 2 Penn State starts fast, beats Gophers wrestlers
Mark Hall, Gable Steveson were among the winners.
Wild
Wild winning streak comes to end with 3-2 loss to Avalanche
A chance for the Wild to win a fourth game in a row was foiled by Colorado's special teams.
Twins
Twins, Dodgers complete Brusdar Graterol-Kenta Maeda trade
The on-again, off-again deal is set, with L.A. starter headed to the Twins and a top pitching prospect bound for the Dodgers.