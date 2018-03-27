More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Villanova stamps itself as nation's elite in Final Four run
The Final Four had been set for decades: Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky were crowned as college basketball's royalty.
Wolves
Thibodeau laments lack of toughness; Wolves try to hang on
The Minnesota Timberwolves have seven games to go in this strenuous regular season, coming tantalizingly close to the tormented franchise's first appearance in the playoffs in 14 years.
Wild
Greenway pumped for Wild debut: 'I didn't sleep much last night'
With only seven games to go in the regular season, Jordan Greenway is joining the Wild in the midst of a pressure-packed playoff push.
Twins
Napoli homers as Indians finish spring training
Before Mike Napoli ships off to Triple-A Columbus to open the season, the veteran slugger left a parting impression with the Cleveland Indians.
Outdoors
High in the sky is the limit for early spring snow geese
Hunters may take as many snow geese as they can shoot, but wary birds keep harvest to a minimum
