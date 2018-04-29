More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Lydia Ko wins at Lake Merced with playoff eagle
Lydia Ko hit a 3-wood to 3 feet for eagle to finish off Minjee Lee on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the chilly LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship
Twins
Gonzalez leads Mets' hit parade in 14-2 drubbing of Padres
Adrian Gonzalez had a spectacular homecoming at Petco Park.
MN United
Ramirez is latest to be injured for Loons
Minnesota United has a plethora of injuries at the moment, both short and long term, that will certainly affect Saturday's home game against Vancouver.
Twins
Kingham flirts with perfecto in MLB debut, Pirates top Cards
Nick Kingham waited a long, long time to make it to a major league mound. When he finally got there, the moment was nearly perfect.
Twins
Postgame: Buxton once broke a bone and kept playing
The hairline fracture in a toe that's causing him pain is minor compared to the only other broken bone of his life, Buxton said. That one came in 2003.
