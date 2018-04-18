More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Grandal, Dodgers beat Padres 7-3 after Jansen's blown save
The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a blown save by struggling Kenley Jansen thanks to a clutch hit by Yasmani Grandal.
Wild
Golden Knights playing with house money in playoff sweep
The Golden Knights had modest goals in their first season.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Cole chases Johnson, Ryan for Astros' K mark
A look at what's happening all around the majors today:GOOD COMPANYGerrit Cole can become the first Astros pitcher since Randy Johnson in 1998 to reach…
Wolves
Holiday has 33 and Pelicans beat the Blazers to go up 2-0
Removed from the turbulence that marked his previous seasons in New Orleans, Jrue Holiday is in a good place — and it shows.
Twins
Betts hits 3 HR, Red Sox oust Angels' Ohtani early, win 10-1
Shohei Ohtani developed a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand nine days ago during his second start for the Los Angeles Angels.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.