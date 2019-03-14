More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins first base coach Tommy Watkins turned minor league experience into a major league job
Fort Myers, Fla. – Tommy Watkins made it to the big leagues by dreaming little.He never thought he'd make it and turned his acceptance…
Wolves
Kawhi Leonard scores 25 points, Raptors beat Lakers 111-98
Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Norman Powell had 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-98 on Thursday night.
Motorsports
World champion Hamilton fastest in 1st practice at Aussie GP
Five-time and defending world champion Lewis Hamilton has posted the fastest time in the season-opening Formula One practice session at the Australian Grand Prix.
Wild
Wild's home house of haunts continue with 4-1 loss to Dallas
The Wild, with eyes on the playoffs, lost its third consecutive game at home with Thursday night's effort.
Wild
Stamkos ties Lecavalier as Lightning rally past Detroit 5-4
Steven Stamkos tied Vincent Lecavalier for Tampa Bay's career lead in goals, Nikita Kucherov scored twice in the third period and the Lightning rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday night.