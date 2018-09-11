More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
A sign of fall: DNR issues season's first color report
This should be a banner year for fall colors.
North Metro
Bald eagle lands on firefighters' 9/11 tribute in Minnesota
Viral video shows the majestic American symbol at its post atop a Fire Department aerial truck during the tribute.
Books
Review: 'The Guilty Dead' has fast-paced story line
"The Guilty Dead" (Crooked Lane), by P.J. TracyIn P.J. Tracy's "The Guilty Dead," a young man battles addiction and when he finally decides he's going…
Local
Toddler rescued from Menasha fire has died
A toddler rescued from an apartment fire last week in Menasha has died.
Local
Bald eagle lands on aerial truck during 9/11 tribute
The Andover Fire Department was displaying American flags in honor of 9/11 when a bald eagle landed on one the the aerial trucks.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.