More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Jurors acquit man of murder in Duluth bar shooting
The defendant was found guilty on two lesser counts.
Minneapolis
1 dead in collision of dirt bike motorcycles on northern Minnesota trail
The crash occurred in the Foot Hills State Forest, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
National
Wisconsin sales tax holiday about to begin
Wisconsin's five-day sales tax holiday is about to begin.
Local
Rush hour traffic: Crash clears on Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park
A crash on westbound Hwy. 169 has cleared and traffic is getting back to normal.
Minneapolis
Mayor Frey says video in Blevins shooting will be released this month
Earlier Friday, members of Blevins' family met with the mayor and then staged a protest.