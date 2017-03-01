More from Star Tribune
Movies
Oscar winner Affleck speaks about sexual harassment claims
In an interview following his Oscar win on Sunday, Casey Affleck addressed earlier sexual harassment claims against him and said "everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and everywhere else."
TV & Media
Suspect in Mississippi, New Mexico crimes arrested in Kansas
Authorities arrested a man Wednesday suspected of shooting a Kansas convenience store clerk and kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico while on the run after his girlfriend was killed and a jogger was shot in Mississippi.
Variety
DNR plans to present final CWD plan in December
The state Department of Natural Resources plans to present final revisions to the state's long-term chronic wasting disease plan to its board in December.
National
AP fact check: Trump takes credit he hasn't earned
President Donald Trump boasted Tuesday night about corporate job expansion and military cost-savings that actually took root under his predecessor and gave a one-sided account of the costs and benefits to the economy from immigration — ignoring the upside.
Stage & Arts
Ice Shanty Projects make a fun, meltable community on White Bear Lake
The Art Shanty Projects reveal what it takes to make a lively public space — people, engagement and activity.
