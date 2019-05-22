More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph still hopes deal with Vikings can be reached
The Vikings, as part of a new deal, could easily lower Rudolph's 2019 salary cap number by taking a similar approach to the one they used with Eric Kendricks last week.
Sports
Maximum Security breezes through workout at Monmouth Park
Maximum Security has breezed through four furlongs at Monmouth Park.
Wolves
Wolves sever ties with three assistant coaches, others on staff
Multiple assistants and staff members who were on expiring contracts won't be coming back to the Wolves.
Vikings
Diggs skips OTAs; Rookie Bradbury plays center, Elflein moves to guard
Pat Elflein, entering his third NFL season, is making the transition back to guard after 30 games as the Vikings center.
Twins
Arraez emerges as Twins folk hero, but will he get to Target Field?
Rookie infielder Luis Arriaz is with the team on a temporary basis, a weeklong vacation from his Triple-A team while Nelson Cruz's sore wrist heals.