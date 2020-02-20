More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: One more cold day, high 15; then a warm-up
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Analysis: Major conflicts surface in Democratic debate
From the opening bell, Democrats savaged New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised pointed questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics.
Loons
Loons stay undefeated in preseason with 4-2 victory at Portland
Newcomer Raheem Edwards and coach Adrian Heath discuss Wednesday's 4-2 win in which Edwards scored twice and young Thomas Chacon and Luis Amarilla once each.
Wild
Interim coach Dean Evason records first win in Wild's shootout rally over Canucks
Interim coach Dean Evason recaps the 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks on Wednesday.
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers preview Indiana
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Payton Willis and Tre' Williams preview Wednesday's home game against Indiana.