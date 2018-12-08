More from Star Tribune
A better way to investigate rape
Utah's shift is a promising sign of how a state can do more to help rape victims get the justice that so often eludes them — if everyone involved is working with the same priorities.
Convicted for rape in Minnesota, free from prison time
Felons spend less time in prison in Minnesota, and the state says that's by design.
Rising concern for Minnesota firefighters: Calling 911 for help standing up
More than 7,100 times last year, fire departments across the state were dispatched to assist frail but uninjured people.
Developers eye building projects near Southwest light-rail stations
But some say new building would have occurred anyway.
Find your city's property tax changes for 2019
p{width: 850px;} County officials have calculated potential property tax bills for homes of median value in more than 80 metro-area cities (with at least 5,000…
