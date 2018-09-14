More from Star Tribune
World record cake teeters but doesn't topple
Wuollet Bakery of Minneapolis created the world's largest layer cake for the 150th anniversary of Watkins Products in Winona.
Afternoon forecast: Warm and humid, high 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Florence's waves and wind reach Virginia Beach
Large waves and strong wind from Hurricane Florence reached Virginia Beach, Virginia on Thursday. As of 11 p.m., EDT (0300g) Florence was centered about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east-southeast of Wilmington North Carolina, its forward movement slowed to 5 mph (7 kph). Hurricane-force winds extended 80 miles (130 kilometers) from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds up to 195 miles (315 kilometers).
Mass. explosion topples chimney, kills teen
A series of gas explosions an official described as "Armageddon" killed a teenager, injured at least 10 other people and ignited fires in at least 39 homes in three communities north of Boston on Thursday, forcing entire neighborhoods to evacuate as crews scrambled to fight the flames and shut off the gas.
Hurricane Florence slams Carolina coastline
Fierce winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington, North Carolina before sunrise on Friday. The National Hurricane Center says Florence is about to make landfall in North Carolina bringing with it life-threatening storm surges and hurricane force winds.
