Vikings
Zimmer says Lions are 'stout and physical up front'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talked to media about the upcoming game against Detroit and says their defense will be a challenge.
Video
Evening forecast: Low- to mid-30s overnight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: It's a crowded division
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer examine what weapons Detroit has and what they lost in trading Golden Tate.
Vikings
Cousins: 'Right now, it's really not about my disappointment'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he doesn't concentrate on whether or not he's upset with the team's record at this point in the season and that he'd rather focus his efforts on what's to come.
Twins
Boston celebrates Red Sox with victory parade
ans grown accustomed to the success of their beloved teams lined the streets in the hundreds of thousands to salute the Boston Red Sox on their fourth championship in the last 15 years.
