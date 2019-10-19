More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Casey O'Brien on playing his first college game after beating cancer 4 times
Gophers holder Casey O'Brien spoke at Rutgers after the 42-7 win
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 65
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Clear with low around 43
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high near 64
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
James Mattis: 'I'm the Meryl Streep of generals'
Former U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis is laughing off an insult hurled at him by President Donald Trump.