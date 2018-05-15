More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Nerf Wars ends in Waconia after car crash
Superintendent Patrick Devine spoke about the crash at Monday night's school board meeting and appealed to parents to tell their teenagers to call a cease-fire.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 58; mainly clear and mild
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Police chief prevents suicide attempt on St. Paul bridge
Surveillance video released by the St. Paul Police Department shows Chief Todd Axtell and other officers preventing a woman from jumping off the Robert Street bridge today.
Sports
Professional women's hockey comes to Minnesota
The Minnesota Whitecaps are joining the National Women's Hockey League
World
Day after U.S. Embassy opens: Funerals, protests
A day after the historic opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, residents woke on Tuesday to a new reality in the contested city.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.