Evening forecast: Low of 59; clear and pleasant
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Mother of girls burned in Fridley van fire: 'Give your babies kisses'
The mother of a young girl fatally burned and another fighting for her life after the van they were in caught fire outside a Fridley Walmart spoke to the press on Thursday at HCMC.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and beautiful; high 77
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins concerned about Bradbury's sweating
Kirk Cousins has reservations about the amount of sweat rookie center Garrett Bradbury produces while playing and how it may affect his ability to grip the ball.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and pleasant, high of 78
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast