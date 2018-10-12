More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Access Vikings: Cook most likely returns, Iloka most likely to start
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the upcoming game against Arizona and how running back Dalvin Cook should be in the lineup.
Vikings
Iloka says getting ready for anticipated start is 'like riding a bike'
Vikings safety George Iloka will most likely start against Arizona due to Andrew Sendejo being injured.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sun reappears; high 45
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Watch: Cases will be dismissed after Eden Prairie detective falsified warrant
Two people in prison will likely be released after it was revealed that Eden Prairie police detective Travis Serafin illegally searched a defendant's car, then created a search warrant after the fact.
Nation
Watch drone video of devastation left in Mexico Beach
One of the hardest-hit spots in Florida is Mexico Beach, where Michael crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph (250 kph) winds.
