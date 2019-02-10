More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Steady snow with a high of 19
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Light snow much of day; high of 19
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react to blowout loss at Michigan State
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Gabe Kalscheur and Brock Stull talk Saturday after blowout loss at Michigan State
Video
Forecast: Low of 6; warmer Sunday but up to a few inches of snow possible
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Third line leads Wild to win over Devils
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-2 win over the Devils in her Wild wrap-up.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.