More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Steady rain, high of 42
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers talk Big Ten tourney opener
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey talk in preparation for the Big Ten tournament
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 38; more rain
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Children rescued from collapsed building in Lagos
Rescue efforts were underway on Wednesday in Nigeria after a three-story school building collapsed while classes were in session.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Fog with heavy rain at times
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast