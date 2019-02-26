More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Snow returns, an inch or two; high 10
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Kim Jong Un takes smoking break on way to summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been filmed taking a pre-dawn smoke break at a train station in China, hours before his arrival in Vietnam for his summit with US President Donald Trump.
Morning forecast: High of 8, snow arrives late afternoon
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
North Korea's Kim arrives in Vietnam for talks with Trump
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived to Vietnam on a train from China on Tuesday for the second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Fenton: Wild gets 'unique skill set' in trade for Fiala
Wild General Manager Paul Fenton discusses acquiring winger Kevin Fiala from the Predators in exchange for forward Mikael Granlund.