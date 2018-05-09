More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Lynx
Dual roles mean Reeve will keep an eye on Whalen
Lindsay Whalen's dual role as a WNBA player and the new Gophers coach is closely monitored by Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Showers, high of 65
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Iranian lawmakers burn paper U.S. flag
Iranian lawmakers burned a US flag at the nation's parliament on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's nuclear deal pullout, shouting, "Death to America!"
Politics
Congress split on Trump's decision on Iran deal
On Capitol Hill, there was a predictably mixed reaction to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a nuclear accord with Iran.
Nation
Hawaiian volcano opens two new vents
Police went door-to-door in Hawaii to roust residents near two new vents emitting dangerous gases in areas where lava has been pouring into streets and backyards for the past week.
