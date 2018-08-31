More from Star Tribune
Maxine Waters stands and gives "Wakanda Forever" salute
A 'Wakanda Forever' salute at Aretha Franklin funeral.
Ariana Grande and Faith Hill perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral
Several performers were scheduled to honor Aretha Franklin at her hours-long funeral in Detroit.
Afternoon forecast: Scattered T-storms tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Fleck shares funny story about freshman QB Annexstad
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck had some fun in the postgame interview room talking about freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad.
Variety
Lunch Box at State Fair serves up classic, no-fuss burgers
The sizzling quarter-pound patties are fashioned from Minnesota-raised beef. They're cooked to order – no heat lamps here.
