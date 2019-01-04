More from Star Tribune
Local
Slo-mo action of Snocross National racers battling it out
More than 300 snocross riders are competing Friday and Saturday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 29; freezing fog possible late
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Roseville police seek public help identifying potential witnesses
5:34:20 pm: White SUV—Vehicle was initially southbound on Rice Street and turned right onto westbound Larpenteur Avenue. It is believed this vehicle was in the area just before the crash. 5:34:31: White/silver sedan—Vehicle was initially northbound on Rice Street and turned left onto westbound Larpenteur Avenue. The vehicle likely drove by the scene immediately after the crash. 5:34:38: White/silver sedan—Vehicle was just behind the silver sedan. It was initially northbound on Rice Street and then westbound Larpenteur Avenue. It also likely drove by the crash scene immediately after the incident, just after the silver sedan.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Record warmth; high above 42
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Diversity marks the makeup of new Congress
Democrats have taken the majority in the House and the new Congress is like none other. Cheering Democrats returned Nancy Pelosi to the House speaker's post Thursday as the 116th Congress ushered in a historically diverse freshman class eager to confront President Donald Trump in a new era of divided government.
