Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high of 8, some snow showers tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Below-zero start, high of 6, light PM snow
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Alabama tornado kills at least 23
A tornado roared into southeast Alabama and killed at least 23 people and injured several others Sunday, part of a severe storm system that caused catastrophic damage and unleashed other tornadoes around the Southeast.
Wild
Wild finishes weekend 1-0-1 after shootout loss to Predators
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Wild
Wild remains in playoff spot after shootout loss to Predators
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators in her Wild wrap-up.