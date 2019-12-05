More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Stefanski: 'Our rookie class is very smart'
With both Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook injured and potentially not able to play or will be limited against Detroit on Sunday, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski says Minnesota is preparing a plan to be effective without them if they need to be.
Vikings
Rudolph takes pride in having quarterback's trust
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph does his best to be a reliable target for Kirk Cousins, even if it means he has to catch the ball with one hand.
Vikings
Weatherly: 'Only thing we're trying to do is get a ticket to the dance'
With only four games left in the regular season, Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly says he has faith that if Minnesota executes their game plan they'll go a long way.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 18 with areas of low clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
2019: The year in photos and video
From triumph to tragedy, highlights from 2019 by the Star Tribune visual team.