Vikings
Vikings welcome draft pick Mike Hughes
The Vikings picked the cornerback from UCF in the first round of the NFL draft.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 36; clear and cool
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
RandBall: The Minnesota Curse of the Flying Objects
Michael Rand has a theory about why Minnesota teams in the NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL have now gone 100 combined seasons since any even played in the championship game or series of their league, let alone won it.
Local
Evacuation lifted after refinery explosion
Authorities said Friday they believe there's no further danger to the public in northwestern Wisconsin after an oil refinery explosion injured at least 13 people and sent billowing plumes of black smoke into the air.
Nation
Trump welcomes Olympians to White House
President Donald Trump is expressing hope that the people of North and South Korea can someday live in harmony a day after a historic meeting between the two countries.
