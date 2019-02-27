More from Star Tribune
911 calls reflect chaotic Wisconsin highway pileup
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has released video and still images as well as 911 recordings that reflect a chaotic scene during a 131-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway.
Video
Cohen on collusion: Dots lead to same direction
Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen said Wednesday he thought there was "something odd" about Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 presidential campaign.
World
Kim and Trump sit down for dinner at Hanoi hotel
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday sat down for a dinner at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel, at the start of their second summit in Hanoi.
Politics
Cohen: Trump knew about WikiLeaks, Russia meeting
The president's former personal lawyer claims Donald Trump was told in advance that WikiLeaks planned to release emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 White House campaign.
Politics
Cohen: Trump made it clear 'he wanted me to lie'
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is telling Congress that President Donald Trump lied to the American people about negotiations during the 2016 presidential campaign about a proposed Trump building in Russia.